Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 13:19:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt was the place for Pippen to "better" himself

Zc9nvvz2d9ft9adam92u
Scotty Pippen Jr.
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

It didn't take long for Scotty Pippen to come to a decision. He picked up a Vanderbilt offer early in December, and then took his official visit last week which was just roughly a month after getti...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}