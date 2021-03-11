Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points, but Vanderbilt's season ended as it fell 69-63 to Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday afternoon.

D.J. Harvey and Trey Thomas both scored a dozen for Vanderbilt (9-16).

Florida's Tre Mann played 32 minutes, scored 22 points, dished out six assists and pulled seven rebounds for the Gators (14-8).

The Commodores led for just 3:54, but made it a game down the stretch. After trailing by 12 at half, Pippen's two free throws with 7:56 left put the Gators up, 57-56, but that was Vandy's last lead.

"We knew it was going to come down to a couple of plays at the end," Mann said.

It did, and Mann had a big hand in that.

With the Gators leading by one, Mann picked up an offensive rebound with 1:09 left and then canned an open 19-footer 16 seconds later.

Vandy's Pippen drove the baseline and found a wide-open Thomas for a 3, but Thomas mis-fired and the Gators rebounded.

Vandy fouled Mann with 28 seconds left and he hit a free throw to make it 67-63.

After Pippen missed a jumper, Harvey couldn't corral a loose ball in a scramble and the ball went out of bounds with possession going to Florida with 15.3 seconds left.

Thomas fouled Tyree Appleby, who hit a pair of foul shots with 12.8 seconds left to extend the lead to six.

Vanderbilt trailed by 12 at half, but back-to-back 3s by Pippen and Harvey to open the second half cut the lead to six.

The Gators jumped back out by 10 on a Noah Locke jumper with 10:41 left, but after a Pippen lay-up, Thomas hit back with three quick 3s in a 65-second span to cut the lead to 55-54 with 8:39 to play.

Florida got some separation in a closely-contested first half when Locke hit back-to-back, wide-open 3s with 52 and 36 seconds left in the first half, making for a 34-22 lead at the break.

Locke had 11 in the first half for the Gators, who shot 54% from the field in the period.