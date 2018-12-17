Sophomore right-handed pitcher Aaron Brown has left Vanderbilt and signed with State College of Florida to play baseball, according to SCF's baseball Twitter feed on Sunday, Dec. 16.

The MANATEES are incredibly excited to announce the signing of Vanderbilt University transfer Aaron "AA" Brown for the 2019 Spring Season. "AA" is an extremely talented right handed pitcher on the field combined with outstanding character & work ethic. @SCFManatees #SCFReload pic.twitter.com/WlxZrYwYtj

Brown appeared 11 times in 2018, throwing 13 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts to seven walks. He posted a 5.93 ERA in his true freshman season, and gave up three home runs.

Brown made one appearance in VU's fall scrimmage series against Oklahoma State. He threw 2 2/3 finings, giving up a pair of doubles, a walk and a run.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pounder came to VU from local Mt. Juliet High School, where he was a AAA all-state pick.

The Commodores open their season on Friday, Feb. 15, against Virginia in Talking Stick, Ariz.