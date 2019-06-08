NASHVILLE | Vanderbilt picked a bad time to have its worst performance of the season in an 18-5 loss to Duke in the Nashville Super Regional at Hawkins Field on Friday night.

Commodore pitchers struggled with control and command most of the evening, walking seven, hitting three and giving up 15 base hits, including a homer and a pair of triples.

Vandy played from behind all night, but the Commodores cut a five-run deficit to two heading into the seventh—and then a total bullpen collapse ensued.

Duke got a run in the seventh against Ethan Smith, then, 10—all earned—in the eighth off Hugh Fisher and A.J. Franklin, batting around before VU got an out.

It’s the most runs the Commodores (52-11) have allowed all year, and also the most the Blue Devils have scored.

Duke left fielder Kenny Gallagher had a homer and a triple, scoring three and driving in four. First baseman Matt Mervis drove in three and No. 9 hitter R.J. Schreck added three hits and two runs.

Duke’s Ben Gross threw 5 1/3 innings of five-run ball, picking up the win.

Vandy catcher Philip Clarke had a two-run homer in the fifth to get Vandy within three, the highlight of the night for the Commodores.

Smith pitched well—three innings, one run, two hits, five strikeouts—but was pulled in favor of Fisher after 42 pitches to start the eighth.

Vanderbilt must win Saturday and Sunday to keep its season alive. VU will be the road team in Saturday’s contest, which is scheduled to start at 8 Central, weather permitting.

This one started 3:15 late due to Friday’s rain.

Home plate umpire Fred Cannon had a tight strike zone, adding to what was already a tough night for Drake Fellows.

The junior, making his final home start, stayed behind hitters all night and gave up hits at inopportune times. Fellows gave up seven runs (five earned) in four-plus innings, striking out three while giving up seven hits (including a homer) and four walks.

After a seven-pitch first, Fellows ran into some self-inflicted trouble in the second, though both were unearned runs.

Catcher Michael Rothenberg reached on Fellows’ throwing error on a ball dinked just in front of home plate, then, walked shortstop Ethan Murray on four pitches with two outs. A wild pitch got both over and then third baseman Erikson Nichols smashed a ball too hot for second baseman Harrison Ray to handle, scoring two.

Vandy got the runs right back. Left fielder Stephen Scott led off the second with a double into the right-field corner, and second baseman Harrison Ray walked. With two outs, third baseman Austin Martin pulled a single through third to tie.

The Blue Devils took the lead right back in the third. With Fellows again falling behind in counts, second baseman Joey Loperfido led off with a single to center and a one-out walk to Mervis added another runner. A Rothenberg single up the middle scored another and then Gallagher smoked a homer to left-center for a four-run lead.

Schreck tripled with one out in the fourth, and came home on Loperfido’s single.

The Blue Devils threatened for more, but Fellows got Gallagher looking with the bases loaded to end the fourth.

Corbin went to Smith after Fellows walked Chris Crabtree to start the fifth. Smith walked a hitter, but got a pair of strikeouts to escape any damage.

Vandy finally got going in the fifth. With the four-outfielder shift on, right fielder J.J. Bleday managed a walk and then Clarke launched a homer into the right-field bleachers to get within three.

That’s when the Commodores briefly started to pitch. Smith got an eight-pitch sixth that included a strike out of Rothenberg before allowing a run in the seventh.

Schreck reached on a bunt in front of Fisher and Infante to start the eighth. He hit Loperfido and Kennie Taylor and then Mervis singled to score two.

Franklin then walked his first three hitters before allowing two doubles in succession.

Duke’s Gallagher tripled almost to the wall to start the seventh before Murray lofted a one-out sacrifice fly to center to make it three again.