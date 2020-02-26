News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 09:16:16 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Pitching notebook: Early numbers are astonishing

Mason Hickman has been pitching like an ace.
Mason Hickman has been pitching like an ace. (Vanderbilt athletics)
Chris Lee • VandySports
Publisher
@chrislee70
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's a look at up-to-date pitching stats for Vanderbilt baseball, and some notes on those things.ERA is what a pitcher's actual ERA is; component ERA is what a pitcher's ERA is expected to be giv...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}