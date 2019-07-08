College football is definitely in the air, especially when you're browsing through the local magazine stands and see the glistening covers of various preview magazines. Another much-anticipated season is upon us with Vanderbilt set to kick off the 2019 season on August 31st against Georgia.

The preview magazines can either pump the fans full of positive possibilities - a winning record, a bowl bid, or battling for a division title - or they can temper fans' expectations and excitement like a wet blanket.

Derek Mason enters his sixth season in Nashville and the opinions on the Commodores are consistent among the various outlets.

Among the four primary publications - Phil Steele, Lindy's, Athlon, and Street and Smith - all have Vandy finishing last in the SEC East. Athlon is the only publication to predict a win/loss record, they have the Commodores finishing 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

To no one's surprise, Georgia is the overwhelming favorites to win the SEC East among all four publications.

As for individual honors, wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb received first-team marks across the board. Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and tight end Jared Pinkney are also getting high praise among the preseason pundits. Offensive lineman Devin Cochran received a couple of All-SEC mentions as well.