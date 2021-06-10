Previewing East Carolina

Here's a look at the East Carolina Pirates, Vanderbilt's opponent in the upcoming Nashville Super Regional.

Starting pitcher Gavin Williams posted a 1.82 ERA this season. (East Carolina athletics)

2021 record/RPI: 44-15 / 13 Coach: Cliff Godwin (258-128-1, 7th year, all at ECU) Rank in polls: 11th (DI), 14th (Coaches), 17th (BA) Rank in conference: 20-8 (won American Athletic regular-season title) Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (won Greenville Regional) East Carolina cruised to an American Athletic conference title, ending the season with a three-game lead over Tulane. The Pirates then beat Norfolk State (8-5), Charlotte (7-5) and Maryland (9-6) in a three-game regional run to get here. With that, the Pirates have won back-to-back regionals and advance to a super regional for the sixth time. But this stage has always been tricky: The Pirates have fallen at this stage all six times they've been here, and have the dubious distinction of having the most NCAA tournament trips (30) without a College World Series appearance.

East Carolina lineup and key reserves Spot Player, pos (B), Avg/OBP/slg 1 Connor Norby (R), 2B, .418/.487/.669 AAC Player of the Year 2 Thomas Francisco, 1B (L), .361/.425/.571 Second-team All-AAC 3 Josh Moylan (L), DH, 318/.420/.458 First-team All-AAC 4 Alex Markarewicz (S), LF, .299/.359/.475 5 Zach Agnos (R), 3B, .275/.402/.450 Second-team All-AAC 6 Bryson Worrell (S), CF, .268/.360/.500 Second-team All-AAC 7 Lane Hoover (L), RF, .260/.377/.291 8 Seth Caddell (R), C, 279/.383/.542 9 Ryder Giles (R), SS, 214/.298/.253 Res Ben Newton (L), C, .329/.455/.443 Res Ryley Johnson (L), OF, .257/.373/.443 Res Jacob Starling (R), IF/OF, 167/.318/.222

The Pirates had a team on-base mark of .392, slugged 75 home runs and stole 60 bases in 91 tries. On Wednesday, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin talked about how ECU puts pressure on teams by being aggressive and certainly, the Pirates' 266 walks to 407 strikeouts demonstrate how tough a club to pitch to this squad is. (By comparison, VU walked 262 times and fanned 539.) Connor Norby, a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, had a 56-game on-base streak snapped earlier in the season. He led the nation in hits and total bases coming into NCAA tournament play and is one of four ECU hitters who were named first- or second-team all-conference. Norby leads the team in average, on-base and slugging percentage, home runs (15), RBIs (51) and steals (18), is tied for the doubles lead (15) and has walked (32) as many times as he's struck out. Thomas Francisco, Josh Moylan and Zach Agnos are the three other players who earned all-league honors, and each got on base at over a .400 clip. Agnos and Seth Caddell (13 and 14, respectively) ranked just behind Norby in home runs.

East Carolina starting pitchers and key bullpen arms Role Player (throws) SP1 Gavin Williams (R), 10-0, 1.82, 74 IP, 117 K, 19 BB AAC Pitcher of the Year SP2 Carson Whisenhunt (LHP), 6-1, 3.75, 57.2, 76 K, 19 BB SP3 Jake Kuchmaner (L), 2-4, 57.1 IP, 45 K, 10 BB Cl Matt Bridges (R), 5-0, 5 sv, 33.1 IP, 43 Ks, 12 BB Rel Cam Colmore (R), 7-1, 2.12 ERA, 51 IP, 59 Ks, 14 BB Second-team All-AAC Rel C.J. Mahue (L), 3-1, 8 sv, 3.12 ERA, 49 IP, 75 K, 20 BB Rel Garrett Saylor (R), 4-1, 35.1, 5.09 ERA, 40 K, 18 BB Rel Tyler Smith (R), 2-3, 4.94, 54.2, 38 K, 27 BB Rel A.J. Wilson (L), 1-0, 4.35, 1.1 IP, 18 K, 4 BB