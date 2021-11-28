Previewing Mississippi Valley State: Roster, rankings, stats comparison
After a 47-38 setback to VCU at home on November 17th, Vanderbilt has reeled off two wins in-a-row against Winthrop at home and a road win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Commodores currently set at 5-1 on the season and are looking to continue their winning ways against Mississippi Valley State.
Below is a look at MVSU's projected starting lineup and where they are ranked in key metrics and statistics.
TV: SEC Network+
WHO: Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt
WHEN: Monday at 7 p.m. CST
WHERE: Memorial Gym - Nashville, Tenn.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - Vanderbilt | Mississippi Valley State
ESPN BPI: No. 74 | No. 358
KENPOM: No. 64 | No. 358
SAGARIN: No. 70 | No. 358
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 110 | No. 347
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Robert Carpenter
|
6-7
|
Jr.
|
Leads team with 22 points, 5 rebounds per game in two games played - Cal Baptist and Ole Miss
|
Caleb Hunter
|
5-10
|
Soph.
|
Averaging 14 points and 4 rebounds per game
|
Devin Gordon
|
6-4
|
Fr.
|
Averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds
|
Elijah Davis
|
6-1
|
Fr.
|
Averaging 4.3 points per game, leads the team with 18 assists
|
Lee'Andre Howard
|
7-1
|
Fr.
|
Started against St. John's and Ole Miss, however, has only played seven total minutes of action this season
KEY RESERVES: Gary Grant (7.3 ppg, 6 steals), John Aguer (6.3 ppg)
|Stat
|Vanderbilt
|MVSU
|
Points Per Game
|
70.4
|
61.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
42.2%
|
33.7%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
30.3%
|
30%
|
Rebound Margin
|
+2.4
|
-16
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.4
|
7
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.2
|
1.7
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
59
|
95.7
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
39.2%
|
57%
|
Opp. 3-Point Percentage
|
31.1%
|
44.1%
MVSU RECORD THIS SEASON: 0-3 / Losses to St. John's (119-61), Cal Baptist (95-66), and Ole Miss (73-58).
PREDICTION: 83-50 Vanderbilt
