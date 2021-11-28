 Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball - Previewing Mississippi Valley State: Roster, rankings, stats comparison
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 20:30:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Previewing Mississippi Valley State: Roster, rankings, stats comparison

Click the logo to take advantage of our RIVALS2021 promo
Click the logo to take advantage of our RIVALS2021 promo
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

After a 47-38 setback to VCU at home on November 17th, Vanderbilt has reeled off two wins in-a-row against Winthrop at home and a road win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Commodores currently set at 5-1 on the season and are looking to continue their winning ways against Mississippi Valley State.

Below is a look at MVSU's projected starting lineup and where they are ranked in key metrics and statistics.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM VANDYSPORTS.COM SUBSCRIPTION!

TV: SEC Network+

WHO: Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt

WHEN: Monday at 7 p.m. CST

WHERE: Memorial Gym - Nashville, Tenn.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - Vanderbilt | Mississippi Valley State

ESPN BPI: No. 74 | No. 358

KENPOM: No. 64 | No. 358

SAGARIN: No. 70 | No. 358

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 110 | No. 347

Mississippi Valley State Starting Lineup
Player HT/WT Year Notes

Robert Carpenter

6-7

Jr.

Leads team with 22 points, 5 rebounds per game in two games played - Cal Baptist and Ole Miss

Caleb Hunter

5-10

Soph.

Averaging 14 points and 4 rebounds per game

Devin Gordon

6-4

Fr.

Averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds

Elijah Davis

6-1

Fr.

Averaging 4.3 points per game, leads the team with 18 assists

Lee'Andre Howard

7-1

Fr.

Started against St. John's and Ole Miss, however, has only played seven total minutes of action this season

KEY RESERVES: Gary Grant (7.3 ppg, 6 steals), John Aguer (6.3 ppg)

Vanderbilt - MVSU Stat Comparison
Stat Vanderbilt MVSU

Points Per Game

70.4

61.7

Field Goal Percentage

42.2%

33.7%

Three-Point Percentage

30.3%

30%

Rebound Margin

+2.4

-16

Assist to Turnover Ratio

0.9

1.0

Steals Per Game

7.4

7

Blocks Per Game

3.2

1.7

Opp. Points Per Game

59

95.7

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

39.2%

57%

Opp. 3-Point Percentage

31.1%

44.1%

MVSU RECORD THIS SEASON: 0-3 / Losses to St. John's (119-61), Cal Baptist (95-66), and Ole Miss (73-58).

PREDICTION: 83-50 Vanderbilt

*****

- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn

- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL

- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @Sam_Phalen

- Like us on FACEBOOK

- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}