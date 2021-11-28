Previewing Mississippi Valley State: Roster, rankings, stats comparison

After a 47-38 setback to VCU at home on November 17th, Vanderbilt has reeled off two wins in-a-row against Winthrop at home and a road win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Commodores currently set at 5-1 on the season and are looking to continue their winning ways against Mississippi Valley State.

Below is a look at MVSU's projected starting lineup and where they are ranked in key metrics and statistics.