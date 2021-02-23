After dropping a pair of tight games to both Kentucky and Alabama last week, Vanderbilt returns to action Wednesday as it hosts No. 25 ranked Tennessee at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt had its chances against Kentucky and Alabama. It just couldn't get over the hump.

Against UK, the Commodores trailed by double digits at halftime but battled back in the second half and were within a single point with under a minute to go. Having a chance to tie or take the lead, they missed a pair of crucial free throws and ultimately lost.

Against 'Bama, the 'Dores got off to a hot start, trailed by just four at halftime and were within three late, but a big 3-pointer by the Crimson Tide sealed it – sending Vandy back to Nashville with another tough loss to process.

With those contests now in the books, Vanderbilt turns its attention to No. 25 Tennessee, which took meeting No. 1 of the season between the two sides back on January 16 in Knoxville by a score of 81-61 and is a seven-point favorite – according to KenPom – for matchup No. 2 on Wednesday in Nashville.

The Volunteers come in after being thumped by Kentucky, 70-55, on Saturday at home. UT registered one its worst performances of the season, shooting just 32.1% from the field and 27.3% from 3 and recording just four total bench points. The Vols scored just 30 points in the first half and were already down 15 at the break.

Tennessee – which has dropped two of its last three games – is averaging 73.0 points per game on 44.5% shooting. The Vols are a balanced offensive team, as seven players average 8.8-12.0 points each – led by Jaden Springer (12.0 ppg), Victor Bailey (11.0) and Keon Johnson (10.3). Defensively, UT allows its opponents to score 62.7 points and shoot 40.2%.

Vanderbilt hasn't beaten Tennessee since February 22, 2017 – a 67-56 decision in Knoxville. The Volunteers lead the all-time series 125-75.

