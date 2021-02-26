Coming off a 70-58 loss to No. 25 ranked Tennessee on Wednesday and now without Dylan Disu for the remainder of the season, Vanderbilt plays its final home game of the season on Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss in Nashville.

Wednesday wasn't a good night for Vanderbilt – at all.

Leading scorer and floor general Scotty Pippen Jr. was sidelined with a hip flexor injury, Dylan Disu – the reigning SEC Player of the Week – was out with a knee injury, which is forcing him to have surgery and miss the remainder of the season, Clevon Brown couldn't play due to an ankle injury and the Commodores lost by double digits to No. 25 Tennessee.

While Disu is done for the year, which is a big blow for Vandy, Pippen was scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday and his status for Saturday's game is uncertain, as well as Brown's – meaning there's quite a bit of uncertainty regarding how the 'Dores will match up with Ole Miss, which comes into Nashville as a three-point favorite according to KenPom.

The Rebels – now 13-9 overall and 8-7 in SEC play – are coming off a 60-53 win at No. 24 Missouri on Tuesday and have won five of their last six games. Including this week's victory over Mizzou, Ole Miss also recorded quality wins over then-No. 10 Tennessee, Auburn, and another win over Mizzou when it was ranked No. 10 during the stretch.

Ole Miss averages just 69.1 points per game, but shoots a consistent 44.4% from the field and holds its opponents to 63.4 points on just over 40% shooting each outing. Guard Devontae Shuler leads the Rebels with 15.6 points and 3.3 assists per game, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner scorers 10.8 points and big-man Romello White adds 10.7.

Vanderbilt has dropped the last two meetings vs. Ole Miss, with its last win in the series coming on March 3, 2018 – a 82-69 victory in Oxford, Miss.

Following Saturday's meeting, the Commodores and Rebels will square off again March 6 in Oxford to conclude the regular season.

– Tyler Mansfield covers Vanderbilt basketball for VandySports.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RivalsMansfield. –