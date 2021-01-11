After dropping back-to-back heartbreakers to Kentucky and Mississippi State, Vanderbilt will again try for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season Tuesday evening as it hosts Tennessee at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt went wire-to-wire with both Kentucky and Mississippi State and shown significant signs of improvement over those two contests. Although the Commodores fell – just – short in both, they demonstrated what type of team they can be, and that certain type is a squad that can compete with some of the best teams in the SEC.

The Wildcats were a struggling team that desperately wanted a win to get the taste of a rough nonconference slate out of their mouths. The Bulldogs were an athletic, physical group that bullied Vandy inside the paint, and a team that was coming off a big comeback win over Missouri. Now, the 'Dores are going to face another high-quality opponent – and the best team in the entire league – in Tennessee.

The Volunteers – who are off to a 9-1 start and a 3-1 mark in SEC play – are coming off a 68-54 win at Texas A&M. UT held a 37-30 lead over the Aggies at halftime and built a double-digit advantage in the second half to come away with the 14-point victory. Sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with a career-high 23 points behind six 3-pointers.

Tennessee is averaging 76.8 points per game on 46.5% shooting, while holding its opponents to just 56.8 points on 38.4% shooting. The Vols force 17.4 turnovers and score 19 points off those takeaways. Alongside Vescovi (10.3 ppg), redshirt junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12.4), redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson (11.6) and freshman guard Jaden Springer (10.0) all average double figures.

Currently putting up 74 points per outing on 42.9% shooting, Scotty Pippen Jr. is continuing to lead the way for Vanderbilt with 21.6 points and 5.8 assists per game, while Dylan Disu has been playing at a high level and averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds. D.J. Harvey came out of his slump against Mississippi State and is now up to 7.1 points, and Myles Stute (9.8 ppg) and Trey Thomas (7.1) both executing for the 'Dores.

Vanderbilt dropped both meetings with UT last season, losing 66-45 in Nashville and 65-61 in Knoxville. The Commodores' last win over the Volunteers came on Feb. 22, 2017 – a 67-56 decision in Knoxville.

Following Tuesday's matchup, the two teams will face off again Saturday at 5 p.m. at Tennessee.