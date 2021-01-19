Following a lopsided loss to then-No. 10 ranked Tennessee, Vanderbilt will look to bounce back and record its first Southeastern Conference win of the season when it hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday night in Nashville.

Vanderbilt battled with Kentucky and lost by just three points. It then went wire-to-wire with Mississippi State and again lost by just three points. After those two tight losses, it looked like the Commodores would be able to at least compete with Tennessee – one of the league's best teams – last week, but that wasn't the case. Instead, Vandy was flat, didn't put up a fight and took a step backwards.

The 'Dores were double-digit underdogs to the Volunteers, as KenPom had UT -17, but their odds are much, much better this week – KenPom has Texas A&M winning by just a point. The Aggies come into Wednesday's contest after dropping a 68-52 decision to No. 17 Missouri and have lost three of their last four games, with their last win coming against Mississippi State on Jan. 13.

In A&M's last outing vs. Mizzou, the Aggies trailed by just three at 27-24 at halftime but were outscored 41-28 in the second half to lose by 16. Andre Gordon led the way for A&M with 19 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds, while Jay Jay Chandler finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds. The Aggies shot 36.5% from the field and committed 17 turnovers in the setback.

Texas A&M is averaging 64 points per game on 42.6% shooting, while allowing its opponents to score 64.7 points and shoot 44.4%. The Aggies commit 16.3 turnovers each outing and also force their opponents into 16.3 per game. Emanuel Miller leads the way with 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, while Quenton Jackson scores 10.7 points a night.

Vanderbilt has dropped four straight against Texas A&M, with its last win in the series coming on March 9, 2017 – a 66-41 blowout at Memorial Gymnasium. Joe Toye led the Commodores with 18 points, while Riley LaChance scored 14 and Nolan Cressler had 11.

This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams, as they'll also square off Feb. 3 in College Station.