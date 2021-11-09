Previewing the rest of Vanderbilt's non-conference hoops schedule

Last week, we previewed the seven-best teams of all potential Vanderbilt basketball opponents for this season. Today, we take a quick look at the other 10. Teams are ranked from highest to lowest according to KenPom.com's preseason predictions.

Temple's Khalif Battle will be one of the best players the Commodores face in the pre-conference slate. (Zamani Feelings, OwlSports)

Temple, Dec. 7 (5-11 overall, 4-10 in the American Athletic last year)

KenPom preseason No. 106 A10 predictions (14 teams): 7th (Athlon), 8 (Lindy's, league poll), 9 (Blue Ribbon) Long-time Vanderbilt fans remember former Owls star Aaron McKie all too well; McKie had 14 points in the Owls' Sweet 16 win over the Commodores' 1993 Southeastern Conference championship squad. McKie is now Temple's coach, having gone 19-29 in two seasons in Philadelphia, with the experts seeing this year's squad as a middle-of-the-pack AAC squad after the Owls dropped seven of their final eight. Guard Khalif Battle (15.0 ppg) made Athlon's second-team preseason All-AAC squad and though he missed most of last season with injury, he averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in three league games. The Owls also have underclassmen guards Damian Dunn (13.5 ppg) and point man Jeremiah Williams (9.3 ppg) back, and Wisconsin transfer guard Tai Strickland (2.3 ppg) healthy. Up front, Indiana transfer Jake Forrester (9.3 ppg) is the Owls' best player there.

Northern Iowa, potential opponent in Hawaii on Dec. 25 (10-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference)

KenPom preseason No. 110 MVC predictions (11 teams): 2nd (Lin), 3rd (BR, lg), 4th (Ath) Coach Ben Jacobson (301-189) begins his 15th year in Cedar Falls with all five starters back, including guard A.J. Green, (22.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) who played just three games last year due to a hip injury. The Panthers also return four double-digit scorers in Trae Berhow (13.0 ppg), Austin Phyfe (12.4), Bowen Born (11.2) and Noah Carter (11.2)

at Pitt, Nov. 24 (10-12, 6-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference)

KenPom preseason No. 145 ACC predictions (15 teams): 14th (Ath, Lin, BR, league) Coach Jeff Capel (40-48 at Pitt) has had a tough rebuild, which got tougher when Pitt lost five transfers and also lost All-ACC pick Justin Champagnie to the NBA Draft. Then, guard Ithiel Horton was charged with multiple offenses after an incident this weekend and suspended for the Panthers' opener. Among returning players, Horton led Pitt in minutes (26.8) and points (8.9) last year. Nike Sibandae (6.9 ppg, 43.6% on 3s) and Femi Odukale (6.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg). Stony Brook transfer Mauhamadou Gueye (9.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.1 bpg) will help--he was last year's America East Defensive Player of the Year--and so will Oakland transfer Daniel Oladapo (12.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg).

Texas St., Nov. 14 (18-7, 12-3 in the Sun Belt)

KenPom preseason No. 152 Sun Belt West predictions (six teams): 2nd (Ath, Lin), 3rd (BR, league) Coach TJ Johnson, named the Bobcats' coach just before last season, kept that job after Texas State went 18-7 and he won Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors. The Bobcats allowed just 61.2 points per game last year while playing at the 354th-slowest pace nationally according to KenPom.com. The Bobcats return two double-digit scorers, including All-Sun Belt guard Mason Harrell (13.9 ppg) and third-team pick Caleb Asberry (13.3).

Winthrop, Nov. 20 (23-2, 17-1 in the Big South)

KenPom preseason No. 155 Big South predictions (12 teams): 1st (Ath, BR, league), 2nd (Lin) Coach Mark Prosser is in his first year replacing Pat Kelsey at the league's best program, which has won three of the last five league titles. The Eagles return D.J. Burns (10.1 ppg), a sophomore who's the league's preseason Player of the Year, who started his career at Tennessee. along with a a number of shooters, including Josh Corbin (6.6 ppg, 40.5% on 3s).

at Hawaii, Dec. 23 (11-10, 9-9 in the Big West Conference)

KenPom preseason No. 221 Big West predictions (11 teams): 5th (BR, league), 6th (Ath), 8th (Lin) Coach Eron Ganot (97-66) begins his seventh season, all at Hawaii. He'll get back Samuta Avea (10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg in 2019-20), who opted out last year, and also Junior Madut (10.5 ppg)

Austin Peay, Dec. 18 (14-13, 10-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference)

KenPom preseason No. 308 OVC predictions (10 teams):6th (Ath, Lin, league), 8th (BR) The Governors underachieved last year, prompting coach Matt Figger to leave for UTRGV after Terry Taylor (maybe the league's best player) graduated and several other good players left. Former Duke player Nate James begins his college coaching career with point guard Carlos Paez (8.9 ppg, 4.2 apg) and Oregon State transfer Tariq Silver (1.6 ppg) as his best players.

Alabama St., Nov. 10 (4-14 last year, 4-14 in the Southwest Athletic Conference)

KenPom preseason No. 347 SWAC predictions (12 teams): 4th in West (BR), 5th overall (Lin), 8th overall (league), 9th overall (Ath) Former Alabama/NBA star Mo Williams returns for his second year after being hired last May. Guard Kenny Strawbridge (10.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg) is an all-conference candidate and leading assist man DJ Heath (9.0 ppg, 2.6 apg) is also back).

Mississippi Valley St., Nov. 29 (2-22, 2-13 SWAC)