After a loss to Arkansas, Vanderbilt faces Florida on Wednesday in Gainesville.
After a loss to Arkansas, Vanderbilt faces Florida on Wednesday in Gainesville. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)
Following a lopsided 92-71 loss to Arkansas on Saturday, Vanderbilt is back on the court Wednesday for its second matchup of the season with Florida in Gainesville.

Vanderbilt (4-7 overall, 0-5 SEC) at Florida (8-4, 5-3)

When: Wednesday, January 27 | 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Where: O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.

TV: SEC Network

KenPom prediction: Florida by 15

Lineups and key reserves
Vanderbilt Pos. Florida

Scotty Pippen Jr., So., 6-3

32.1 mpg, 20.6 ppg, 5.3 apg

51% eFG, 82% FT

PG

Tre Mann, So., 6-5

31.8 mpg, 14.7 ppg, 4.1 apg

49% eFG, 80% FT

Max Evans, Sr., 6-2

18.9 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

41% eFG, 57% FT

SG

Noah Locke, Jr. 6-3

29.3 mpg, 10.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

54% eFG, 71% FT

D.J. Harvey, Jr., 6-6

22.1 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg

49% eFG, 100% FT

SF

Scottie Lewis, So., 6-5

30.3 mpg, 11.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg

54% eFG, 78% FT

Dylan Disu, So., 6-9

30.6 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg

56% eFG, 72% FT

PF

Anthony Duruji, Jr., 6-7

21.4 mpg, 6.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg

45% eFG, 58% FT

Clevon Brown, Sr., 6-8

16.8 mpg, 2.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg

42% eFG, 0-0 FT

C

Colin Castleton, Jr., 6-11

23.4 mpg, 12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg

63% eFG, 65% FT

Myles Stute, Fr., 6-7

22.3 mpg, 8.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

59% eFG, 79% FT

6

Tyree Appleby, Jr., 6-1

26.2 mpg, 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

54% eFG, 80% FT

Jordan Wright, So., 6-6

18.7 mpg, 8.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg

58% eFG, 77% FT

7

Omar Payne, So., 6-10

16.1 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg

74% eFG, 50% FT

Trey Thomas, Fr., 5-11

20.8 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg

50% eFG, 100% FT

8

Samson Ruzhentsev, Fr., 6-7

8.5 mpg, 3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

58% eFG, 2-2 FT

Vanderbilt opened its SEC slate against Florida back on Dec. 30 and dropped a 91-72 decision at Memorial Gymnasium. Almost a full month later, the Commodores are again set to face the Gators – only this time at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

The 'Dores have lost five straight games, most recently a 92-71 thumping by Arkansas. Vanderbilt wasn't good in any facet against the Razorbacks, getting down 10 at halftime and never holding a lead. VU shot just 27% from 3-point range and allowed Moses Moody (26 points) and Jalen Tate (25) to combine for 51 points for Arkansas.

In their first meeting with Florida, the Commodores battled in the early stages of the game, but the Gators opened up a 43-29 advantage at the break and never looked back. Colin Castleton led Florida with 23 points in the win as Vanderbilt couldn't contain the 6-foot-11 forward inside the paint.

Florida comes into Round No. 2 with Vandy fresh off a 92-84 win at Georgia. The Gators – led by their high-powered offense – scored 42 points in the first half and 50 in the second to record the 8-point win over the Bulldogs. Five different players finished in double figures for Florida, led by 24 points from Tre Mann.

The Gators shot 56.9% from the field and scored 52 points in the paint, meaning VU will again have its hands full trying to limit Florida from getting inside the lane. According to KenPom, 54.4% of Florida's points are 2-pointers.

Florida is currently averaging 77.8 points per game on 47.6% shooting, while holding its opponents to 70.3 points on 42.4% shooting each outing. Mann leads the way for the Gators with 14.7 points per game, while Castleton averages 12.7, Scottie Lewis scores 11.0 and Noah Locke adds 10.6.

Following Wednesday's contest with Florida, Vanderbilt will return home for a Saturday tilt against South Carolina. Tipoff is currently set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

