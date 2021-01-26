Following a lopsided 92-71 loss to Arkansas on Saturday, Vanderbilt is back on the court Wednesday for its second matchup of the season with Florida in Gainesville.

Vanderbilt opened its SEC slate against Florida back on Dec. 30 and dropped a 91-72 decision at Memorial Gymnasium. Almost a full month later, the Commodores are again set to face the Gators – only this time at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

The 'Dores have lost five straight games, most recently a 92-71 thumping by Arkansas. Vanderbilt wasn't good in any facet against the Razorbacks, getting down 10 at halftime and never holding a lead. VU shot just 27% from 3-point range and allowed Moses Moody (26 points) and Jalen Tate (25) to combine for 51 points for Arkansas.

In their first meeting with Florida, the Commodores battled in the early stages of the game, but the Gators opened up a 43-29 advantage at the break and never looked back. Colin Castleton led Florida with 23 points in the win as Vanderbilt couldn't contain the 6-foot-11 forward inside the paint.

Florida comes into Round No. 2 with Vandy fresh off a 92-84 win at Georgia. The Gators – led by their high-powered offense – scored 42 points in the first half and 50 in the second to record the 8-point win over the Bulldogs. Five different players finished in double figures for Florida, led by 24 points from Tre Mann.

The Gators shot 56.9% from the field and scored 52 points in the paint, meaning VU will again have its hands full trying to limit Florida from getting inside the lane. According to KenPom, 54.4% of Florida's points are 2-pointers.

Florida is currently averaging 77.8 points per game on 47.6% shooting, while holding its opponents to 70.3 points on 42.4% shooting each outing. Mann leads the way for the Gators with 14.7 points per game, while Castleton averages 12.7, Scottie Lewis scores 11.0 and Noah Locke adds 10.6.

Following Wednesday's contest with Florida, Vanderbilt will return home for a Saturday tilt against South Carolina. Tipoff is currently set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.