Following Wednesday's 82-78 loss to Kentucky, Vanderbilt faces a tough task Saturday as it travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a matinee matchup with the No. 8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Despite getting off to a bad start against Kentucky, Vanderbilt still had a chance to win on Wednesday night.

The Commodores dug themselves into a quick 10-0 hole and trailed 42-30 at halftime, but turned things around in the second half – outscoring UK 48-40 – and were within just a point with 53 seconds to go. However, Jordan Wright missed a pair of crucial free throws in the final 30 seconds and the Wildcats were able to leave Nashville with a win.

With a couple of days of processing the loss in the books, Vandy now turns its attention to a top-10 program and the SEC's leader in Alabama, which has suffered just one league loss all season and is coming off a dominating, offensive-powered 115-82 win over Georgia.

In their victory over the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide shot 64.3% from the field, made 18 of 30 3-pointers and went 25 for 30 at the free-throw line, while scoring 36 points in the paint and getting 37 points from their bench. Five different players finished in double figures for Alabama, led by 21 points from Herbert Jones, 19 points from Joshua Primo and 18 from Jaden Shackelford. Jahvon Quinerly scored 16 points, and John Petty added 13.

Alabama, which is ranked as the seventh-best team in the country according to KenPom's ratings, comes into Saturday scoring 80.8 points per game on 43.7% shooting. The Tide averages 10.9 made 3s each outing and dishes out 14.4 assists. Defensively, 'Bama allows its opponents to score 70.1 points and shoot 40.3%.

Vanderbilt had good luck its last time out against the Crimson Tide, as the 'Dores picked up an 87-79 win on March 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Saben Lee poured in a game-high 38 points on 14 of 20 shooting to lead the way for VU, while Dylan Disu scored 14 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 13.

