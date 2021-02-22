VandySports - Programs across the Southeast prioritizing four-star Dillon Mitchell

“My best attributes on the floor I would say is, definitely being able to attack the hoop to get a bucket, then after attacking a lot teams like to close the paint but it allows me to be able to find my teammates open for great shots. Rebounding is also another big thing in my game, I love to get in there and grab offensive and defensive rebounds. Defensively, being able to guard the 1-5 because of my quickness and length.”

Vanderbilt: “It's an awesome school. I’m in contact with them the most, doing Zoom’s and talking to the whole coaching staff. They make me feel very welcomed and needed. Learning under coach (Jerry) Stackhouse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and just can’t get any better. They love my play style, a tall lengthy player who can handle the ball and guard all positions. I know they’re also a very high academic school as well. City of Nashville is also a very beautiful place.”

Virginia Tech: “They are doing really well right now. They believe I can come in and impact their team immediately. They say they are missing a big wing like me for their team. The campus is very nice and I have heard a lot of good things about Virginia Tech. They see me as a combo forward and a difference maker and that I would fit into their system perfectly. I know their fan base loves basketball. It’s a great school and can’t wait to learn even more about it.”

Florida: “They are very, very close to home which is pretty cool. I’ve been to a game before and seen their campus, it was a great experience. Their fan base was absolutely crazy as they had the game jumping against Kentucky. They believe my style of play will fit in perfectly as a big wing. They offered me pretty early after my freshman year, so I know they definitely see the potential in me and believe in me that I can be a great player at the next level. Growing up in Florida and leaving here my whole life, then getting a scholarship from UF was very exciting for me and the fam, so I’m looking forward to learning about the program more and getting to talk to the coaches more.”

Ole Miss: “They have been competing so well this year. I’ve been in contact with them for a minute now and it’s been going great. Haven’t done any Zooms yet, but I know they are planning to do one with me really soon. I know they definitely see the potential in me and how much more growing I have to do in my game. I know they are really excited to get me up there to visit once everything opens back up. I’ve seen the campus online and it looked amazing. Can’t wait to learn more about the program.”