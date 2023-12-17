Former Purdue defensive end Khordae Sydnor is the latest transfer commitment for the Commodores, announcing his decision on Sunday evening.

Sydnor appeared in ten games, but played in limited snaps during the 2023 season, totaling just five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

He did have a breakout season in 2022, recording 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Sydnor was at Vanderbilt for a visit last weekend and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While in the transfer portal, he picked up other notable offers from Miss. State, UCLA, Minnesota, Boston College, South Carolina, Louisville, NC State, and others.

He becomes the sixth transfer addition for Vanderbilt this offseason, joining defensive end Zaylin Wood (Middle Tennessee), cornerback Kolbey Taylor (Wyoming), safety Randon Fontenete (TCU), offensive guard Steven Losoya (Miss. State), and long snapper Julian Ashby (Furman).