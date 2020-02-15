Quick takes: Florida 84 Vanderbilt 66
Florida was projected as a preseason top ten team, and they looked the part on SaturdayThe Gators were simply overpowering. It was a special night in Gainesville as Gator coaching legend, Billy, Do...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news