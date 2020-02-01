News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 21:54:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Quick thoughts: Florida 61 Vanderbilt 55

Maxwell Evans finishes against Florida
Maxwell Evans finishes against Florida (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Both teams got out of the gate slowlyThat was advantage Vanderbilt. It did appear that Florida might run off and hide through the first five minutes. The Gators went up 10-3, but overall cold shoot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}