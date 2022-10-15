Stetson Bennett IV threw for 289 yards, as Georgia jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and coasted from there, walloping Vanderbilt, 55-0, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs waltzed to a 14-0 first-quarter lead thanks to two McIntosh touchdowns, one on an 11-yard swing pass from Bennett and another on a 7-yard run.

UGA backup quarterback Carson Beck threw a 24-yard score to Dillon Bell with 13:33 left, making the lead 41-0. He hit Arik Gilbert with a 4-yard strike on the next drive and then running back Cash Jones finished things with an easy 36-yard scoring run.

Bennett was 24-for-30 with two touchdowns and no picks, and exited before the fourth quarter. Running back Kenny McIntosh a ccounted for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as the Bulldogs jumped on visiting Vandy early and never looked back.

A nightmarish three-game stretch is over, so now, what will the lingering affects be? We knew before the season that a stretch against Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia would be a brutal one. Georgia and Ole Miss left Saturday 7-0 and Alabama may as well. With the exception of Tennessee, the fights ahead are much more fair, but how much confidence will the Commodores have after taking three beatings?

Vanderbilt’s defense is just making this too easy. I know, it’s Georgia and the talent gap isn’t close. But at some point even bad defenses get stops and this one rarely does—against anyone. Today was the same recipe—the holes in the zone were too easy to find, big plays are too easy to make and tackling was poor. The bottom line: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett was 18-for-20 for 210 yards at half.

And again, yes, the biggest driver is talent. But worse defenses have gotten better results and at some point the Commodores have to figure something out here.

However, the Commodores did manage more of a second-half pass rush. Kane Patterson got a sack after shooting a gap untouched and then about four Vandy defenders combined to sack Bennett on the next possession, forcing a fumble which Bennett recovered. The Bulldogs got a field goal later on that drive but not after Michael Owusu and several other Commodores got pressure on Bennett to flush him right and stop a drive.

The offense wasn't any better. The Commodores shot themselves in the foot a couple of times in the first half, then, went zero, four, three, five, 20 and 13 yards in their second-half drives.

Is CJ Taylor cementing a bigger role? Taylor played 25 of a possible 61 snaps last week after leading the team with 71 against Alabama. Taylor was credited with nine tackles, including one for loss, and also had a pass break-up.

The Commodores lack answers in pass defense and their only chance right now seems to be generating big plays. Taylor provides that, just as he did all fall camp, and basically needs to be on the field whenever possible going forward.

Will Sheppard dropped what probably should have been a 90-yard touchdown. Not that Vandy was winning, but you’re not going to have a lot of chances to make huge plays against Georgia and that was a missed opportunity. Sheppard got behind a defender and while it was easy to see why Sheppard didn’t make the play—it looked like a defender nearly tipped the ball and probably obscured Sheppard’s vision—it’s a play Sheppard has made before and had to make in a game like this. At that point, the first quarter ends 14-7 and at least for a while, the game feels different.

McGowan has to get better with ball security. McGowan fumbled away a possession around the Georgia 15. According to FoxSports, he’d fumbled four times coming into this season and so Saturday’s makes five. The freshman's been a tremendous bright spot for the 'Dores, but with so little margin for error, he's got to do better.

It was a great run for Bulovas. Bulovas didn't miss a kick in the first half of the season before he pulled a 44-yard attempt to the left.

Vanderbilt dressed two scholarship running backs in Athens. Chase Gillespie wasn't dressed last week and didn't make the trip today, leaving Vanderbilt with Ray Davis and Patrick Smith as its two available scholarship options. Vandy did play quarterback Mike Wright for a first-half play in a running situation in an attempt to mitigate some of that.

Xavier Castillo played left guard, with Bradley Ashmore at right guard and Jacob Brammer at right tackle and Gunnar Hansen was back at left tackle. Castillo started the season at right guard with Ashmore at right tackle, where he played last year. Hansen, Vandy's regular left tackle, missed last week's Ole Miss game with injury.