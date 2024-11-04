Quick thoughts on Vanderbilt's 102-63 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

Here's some thoughts on the performance Vanderbilt had in that outing.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt took care of business on Monday night as Mark Byington moved to 1-0 as its head coach.

Mark Byington said this summer that Jaylen Carey is better than people think, Monday showed a glimpse of what Byington has seen. Devin McGlockton showed even more.

Carey was one of Monday night's biggest stories. McGlockton was an even bigger one.

The Boston College transfer went for 24 points and 13 rebounds while blocking two shots in his Vanderbilt debut. McGlockton also didn't miss a shot on Monday. That doesn't happen often.

Vanderbilt's 6-foot-7 forward was playing the five on Monday, which isn't his usual position, but embraced the role and the dirty work.

The veteran transfer also had a younger partner in crime in Carey.

The 6-foot-9 big man was all that Byington advertised him to be in his 13-point, 10-rebound performance. Carey was the most physically imposing player on the floor on Monday night and proved to be more than just a bruiser.

Carey ran the break, made an excellent pass to JaQualon Roberts out of the mid post, he hedged ball screens and he caught the eye of Memorial Gymnasium with a beautiful spin move. That's not normal for a sophomore big transferring from a midmajor.

Vanderbilt will need the James Madison transfer to bruise, too. On Monday he did that with

Perhaps bigger than all, Carey stayed on the floor for 21 minutes. Availability could be Carey's best ability this season with Vanderbilt's lack of frontcourt depth.

The recipe for Vanderbilt is balance

Vanderbilt may not have an all-league guy this year, but that's ok.

If it does what it does on Monday and spreads the wealth, it's a difficult offense to defend. On Monday it was.

Vanderbilt had four double-figure scorers on Monday en route to its 102-point performance. Things will have to be that way for the rest of the season.

Jason Edwards is Vanderbilt's best scorer, he's also going to take some ill-advised shots

Edwards went for 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting on Monday while running point guard for most of the night and gave Vanderbilt a spark right out of the gate by hunting his shot.

Byington will have to find a balance between letting his go-to scorer be his go-to scorer, but getting him to do that within the confines of Vanderbilt's offense.

Edwards is a scorer unlike anyone Vanderbilt has elsewhere on the roster, he'll need to be featured. Monday night was evidence of that.

Tyler Tanner's defense was a question heading into Monday night, maybe it shouldn't have been

Everybody knew Vanderbilt's freshman guard could score and pass as a result of his time at Brentwood Academy. He had something to prove defensively, though.

On Monday night he did that with three steals and some ball pressure that seemed to make Maryland Eastern Shore's guards uncomfortable at times.

Vanderbilt broke 100 for the first time since 2018

The last time Vanderbilt accomplished what it did on Monday night was against Savannah State on November 27, 2018.

With the style that Vanderbilt plays, get used to that. If Vanderbilt shoots well it has a chance to do that any given night as a result of its pace.

Vanderbilt did that without shooting like it's capable of

It wasn't an offensive masterclass by Byington's team, who shot just 23.5% from 3-point range on Monday night.

That's a far cry from its secret scrimmages, in which it shot near 40%. Vanderbilt has some poor shooting lineups on the floor at times, but is a better team than it proved to be from beyond the arc on Monday night.

The ceiling can become much higher for this team if it shoots like it's capable of.

That poor shooting was offset by just one turnover

Vanderbilt didn't have to have a perfect shooting day or anywhere near it on Monday as a result of taking care of the ball.

The Commodores won the turnover battle 15-1. That's particularly impressive without lead ballhandler AJ Hoggard in the lineup.

Vanderbilt's point guard by committee approach worked on Monday. A one-turnover performance would've had great odds coming into the day with an entirely new team and its starting, veteran ballhandler.