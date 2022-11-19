On a chilly, 30-something degree day, Vanderbilt knocked off visiting Florida, 31-24, at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday.

Joseph Bulovas kicked a late fourth-quarter field goal to provide the final margin. The Commodores had just forced a turnover on downs to set that one up.

The Gators took an early 3-0 lead but Vandy countered with a second-quarter touchdown and never trailed again.

Vandy has now won two Southeastern Conference games in a row after snapping a 26-game league skid with a win at Kentucky last week.

It was also the Commodores' first home win over Florida in the annual series since 1988.

The Gators' Anthony Richardson opened the second-half scoring with a 3-yard pass to running back Montrell Johnson Jr., but Vandy's CJ Taylor broke up the 2-point conversion to keep the Commodores ahead, 14-12.

Florida bailed Vandy out on the next drive with a defensive hold on a third-and-14, and Wright cashed in by hitting Gavin Schoenwald with a 7-yard scoring pass.

Vanderbilt got pressure on Richardson on the Gators' next drive, and he made an ill-advised throw that receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman knocked up in the air to Jaylen Mahoney, who picked it at the Gator 28.

On the next play, Wright hit tight end Ben Bresnahan with a 28-yard touchdown for a 28-12 lead after Bulovas's point-after.

Vanderbilt’s defense stiffened in the red zone twice in the first half, forcing the Gators to settle for 26- and 44-yard field goals from kicker Adam Mihalek. Vandy finally got on the board when Wright hit Jayden McGowan with a 10-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal.

The Commodores then forced a punt, which Matt Hayball boomed over the head of returner Jason Marshall Jr., who tried to field it anyway. He fumbled it instead and long snapper Wesley Schelling emerged at the bottom of the end zone pile with the ball and a Vandy touchdown.

Florida out-gained Vandy, 445-283.

Vandy improved to 5-6 on the year and 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference.