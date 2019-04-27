News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-27 16:10:45 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Raby ties career wins mark, leads Vanderbilt past Auburn

Z8tfeyg9wucs0cskpqvt
Vandy's Pat Raby tied a school record with his 29th career win. (Don Yates)
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Starting pitcher Patrick Raby threw 6/12 strong innings of one-run ball, tying the school record with his 29th career win in leading Vanderbilt to a 9-5 win over Auburn before a se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}