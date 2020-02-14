Here's a look at Vanderbilt's 2020 baseball opponents, with my rough rankings from toughest to easiest.

Series opponents are listed in CAPS. That includes South Alabama, which VU plays in a two-game mid-week series.

"@" denotes a road game, while "N-" is a neutral-site contest.

Opponents aren't necessarily listed in order of best to worst teams, but on the matchup. That includes the venue of where the game's played, and whether games are mid-week or weekend matchups (the pitching quality there varies greatly.)

Conference forecasts are where teams were picked by their respective league coaches, followed by D1 Baseball and Baseball America.

NCAAT? denotes whether D1 and BA project that team to make the NCAAs, and if so, what seed.

Top 25 rankings, if applicable, are listed in order of the coaches poll, followed by D1 and BA.

Missouri is not eligible for the NCAA tournament.