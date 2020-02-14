News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 15:17:56 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Ranking the baseball opponents

Chris Lee • VandySports
Publisher
@chrislee70
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's 2020 baseball opponents, with my rough rankings from toughest to easiest.

Emerson Hancock's the ace for Georgia, which beat Vanderbilt in a series last season.
Emerson Hancock's the ace for Georgia, which beat Vanderbilt in a series last season. (Radi Nabulsi)

Series opponents are listed in CAPS. That includes South Alabama, which VU plays in a two-game mid-week series.

"@" denotes a road game, while "N-" is a neutral-site contest.

Opponents aren't necessarily listed in order of best to worst teams, but on the matchup. That includes the venue of where the game's played, and whether games are mid-week or weekend matchups (the pitching quality there varies greatly.)

Conference forecasts are where teams were picked by their respective league coaches, followed by D1 Baseball and Baseball America.

NCAAT? denotes whether D1 and BA project that team to make the NCAAs, and if so, what seed.

Top 25 rankings, if applicable, are listed in order of the coaches poll, followed by D1 and BA.

Missouri is not eligible for the NCAA tournament.

Vanderbilt's 2020 baseball opponents
Team Conference, forecast NCAAT? Top 25

Louisville

ACC: 1 - 1 - 1

NS-1, NS-2

2 - 1 - 1

@ FLORIDA

SEC East: 2 - 2- 2

NS-4, NS-4

10 - 4 - 4

GEORGIA

SEC East: 3 - 3 - 3

NS-6, NS-7

4 - 5 - 7

@ LSU

SEC West: T3 - 4 - 4

1, 1

12 - 11 - 14

MISSISSIPPI ST.

SEC West: 2 - 3 - 1

1, 1

6 - 10 - 9

@ucla

P12: 2 - 2 - 2

1, 1

8 - 14 - 10

N-Michigan

B10: 1 - 1- -1

1, 1

11 - 13 - 8

@ OLE MISS

SEC West: 6 - 6 - 5

2, 3

23 - 25 - NR

@ TENNESSEE

SEC East: 4 - 6- 4

NR, 3

unranked

N- tcu

B12: 3 - 5 - 4

2, 2

NR - T35 - NR

SOUTH CAROLINA

SEC East: 5 - 4 - 5

2, NR

NR - T35 - NR

@MISSOURI

SEC East: 6 - 5 - 6

NA

unranked

SOUTH ALABAMA

Sun Belt: 1 - 2- 2

3, 3

unranked

N-Connecticut

American: 3 - 3- 3

NR, 3

unranked

KENTUCKY

SEC East: 7 - 7 - 7

No

unranked

ALABAMA

SEC West: 7 - 7 - 7

No

unranked

@usc

P12: T7 - 8 -8

No

unranked

N-Cal Poly

Big West: 2 - 2 - 3

No

unranked

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO

Horizon: 1 - 2- 1

NR, 4

unranked

Central Arkansas

Southland: 2 - 2 - 4

No

unranked

Austin Peay

OVC: 3 - 3 - 5

No

unranked

Western Kentucky

CUSA: 7 - 7 - 7

No

unranked

N-Belmont

OVC: 4 - 4 - 6

No

unranked

Tennessee Tech

OVC: 9 - 6 - 7

No

unranked

N-Lipscomb

ASun: 6 - 5 - 6

No

unranked

HAWAII

Big West: 6 - 5 - 7

No

unranked

mtsu

CUSA: 12 - 9 - 12

No

unranked

Indiana State

MVC: 4 - 5- 5

No

unranked

Evansville

MVC: 6 - 6 - 6

No

unranked

St. Louis

Atlantic 10: 9 - 10 - 11

No

unranked

TOLEDO

MAC: 9 - 10 -11

No

unranked
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}