According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Vanderbilt is expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter as the school's new defensive coordinator.

Minter has been with the Baltimore Ravens the past four seasons. In 2017, he joined the organization as a defensive assistant and was elevated to defensive backs coach before the 2020 season.

Prior to his NFL experience, Minter coached 11 years at the collegiate level and served as defensive coordinator for Georgia State (2013-16) and Indiana State (2011-12).

Prior to becoming a defensive coordinator, Minter served as linebackers and special teams coach at Indiana State from 2009-10 before being promoted.

Before his stint at Indiana State, Minter spent three seasons (2007-09) at Cincinnati as a defensive graduate assistant helping with the linebackers. In 2006, he served as defensive intern at Notre Dame.

He is the son of Rick Minter, who was the head coach at Cincinnati from 1994 to 2003.