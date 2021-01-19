Ravens defensive back coach Jesse Minter set to become Vandy DC
According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Vanderbilt is expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter as the school's new defensive coordinator.
Minter has been with the Baltimore Ravens the past four seasons. In 2017, he joined the organization as a defensive assistant and was elevated to defensive backs coach before the 2020 season.
Prior to his NFL experience, Minter coached 11 years at the collegiate level and served as defensive coordinator for Georgia State (2013-16) and Indiana State (2011-12).
Prior to becoming a defensive coordinator, Minter served as linebackers and special teams coach at Indiana State from 2009-10 before being promoted.
Before his stint at Indiana State, Minter spent three seasons (2007-09) at Cincinnati as a defensive graduate assistant helping with the linebackers. In 2006, he served as defensive intern at Notre Dame.
He is the son of Rick Minter, who was the head coach at Cincinnati from 1994 to 2003.
MINTER'S COLLEGIATE BIO:
2013-16: (with Georgia State) 2016: The Panthers' defense ranked seventh in pass efficiency in FBS play, also concluding the year ranking 19th in yards-per-play average and 22nd in red zone defense...Minter was named the Sun Belt Conference's top recruiter by Scout.com. 2015: Helped lead the Panthers to their first bowl game (Cure Bowl) in school history...Georgia State was the most improved rushing and scoring defense in all of FBS, finishing in the Top 4 in conference scoring defense (28.3 ppg), total defense (405.6 ypg), rushing defense (181.4 ypg) and pass efficiency defense (120.3)...Was a Broyles Award nominee, an annual honor given to the best assistant coach in college football...Named the Sun Belt Conference's top recruiter. 2013: Was named defensive coordinator.
2009-12: (with Indiana State) 2012: Guided a defense that ranked third in the FCS in scoring (14.3 ppg) and sixth in yards allowed (296.4 ypg)...The Sycamores also ranked fifth in FCS in pass efficiency defense...ISU recorded a 17-14 road victory at No. 1-ranked and defending FCS champion North Dakota State...Thirteen Indiana State defenders earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors over a two-season span (2011-12). 2011: Was elevated to defensive coordinator. 2009: Originally hired by Indiana State to coach the linebackers and special teams unit, also serving as recruiting coordinator.
2007-09: (with University of Cincinnati) Spent three seasons as a defensive graduate assistant, also helping coach the linebackers. 2008: Bearcats won the Big East Conference and earned a BCS berth in the Orange Bowl. 2007: Cincinnati defense led the nation in takeaways.
2006: (with Notre Dame) Served as a defensive intern, helping the Irish post a 10-3 record.