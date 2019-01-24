Ben Davis (Ind.) running back Delbert Mimms has decommitted from Vanderbilt. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound prospect gave his verbal pledge to the Commodores back on July 18th, where he chose Vandy over then a final five that also included Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, and Miami (Oh.).

Mimms took an official visit to Vanderbilt back in December, but didn't sign with the Commodores during the early signing period.

Vanderbilt signed running backs Keyon Brooks out of Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) and JR Tran-Reno out of Briarwood Christian (Ala.) in December.