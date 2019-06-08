On Saturday, Vanderbilt landed their sixth commitment in the 2020 recruiting class in South Effingham (Ga.) running back Rocko Griffin.

The three-star prospect committed to the Commodores during his two-day unofficial visit to West End over the weekend.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound prospect received an offer from Vanderbilt back in May from running backs coach Tim Horton, who likes Griffin's all-around abilities in the backfield.

"He likes my speed, ability to see the hole and accelerate through it," Griffin told VandySports.com back in May. "He likes my size and said we can work with you from there. Also, my ability to block and catch."

As a junior at Calvary Day (Ga.), Griffin ran for 763 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on 96 carries while also catching 11 passes for 68 yards. He also tallied 29 tackles and two interceptions as a free safety on defense.

Griffin also showed off his speed at last year's Rivals Combine in Orlando, Florida, posting a 4.37 time in the 40.

The Georgia product recently announced his transfer to South Effingham (Ga.), where he will play his senior season.

Griffin chose Vanderbilt over the likes of East Carolina, Louisville, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Army, and others.

He joins Fletcher (Fla.) offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore, Weatherford (Tex.) quarterback Ken Seals, Tomball (Tex.) Memorial wide receiver Logan Kyle, and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) outside linebacker Griffin Lampton, and IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Jordan Butler in Vanderbilt's 2020 class.