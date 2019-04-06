Reactions to the Stackhouse hire
Here's how current Commodores and media personalties reacted to Vanderbilt's hire of Jerry Stackhouse.
Max Evans, VU basketball player
@max3evans 👀 https://t.co/cvdoL5i3RA— childish justino (@JuStosWay) April 5, 2019
Matthew Moyer, VU basketball player
🤘🏾🤘🏾🖤🥀blessed!!ready to get to work. The man has a wealth of knowledge. I’m bout to take my game to new heights. https://t.co/f1q5jZsd72— Matthew Moyer (@matthewmoyer13) April 6, 2019
David Price, Boston Red Sox (and former VU) pitcher
Beyond excited for the hire of @jerrystackhouse to be the next head basketball coach for @vandymbb !! Grew up admiring Stack!! Big things on the horizon for our basketball program!! #anchordown— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 5, 2019
Skip Bayless,
Good for my school, Vanderbilt, hiring Jerry Stackhouse. I've been around him. Impressive presence. Winning personality. Name cache. He'll be able to recruit despite by far the toughest academic admission requirements in the SEC.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 6, 2019
James Siakam, former VU player
OH we are in BUSINESS!!!! ⚓️⬇️🏀 @VandyMBB @jerrystackhouse https://t.co/d31QU6CyqN— James Siakam (@Bamba35_) April 5, 2019
Willie Geist, NBC (Vanderbilt grad)
Can your coach do this? So pumped to have @JerryStackhouse at @VandyMBB! Welcome, Coach Stack! #AnchorDown @VanderbiltU https://t.co/VpjPYSFQvJ— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) April 5, 2019
Steven Godfrey, SB Nation
I am now a Vanderbilt basketball fan. Please respect my decision or consult these hands https://t.co/LGuoTTKIjP— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) April 5, 2019
David Sisk, VandySports
From a friend who works in the NBA regarding Jerry Stackhouse. “He’s a smart, hard nosed, blue collar guy.” He called the G-League the “most individual driven league in the world.” Despite that his team’s bought in & were tough, physical, & nasty. @VandySportscom— David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) April 2, 2019
Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt Hustler sports editor
One piece of Jerry Stackhouse's resume that I think need to be talked about more now that he is going to be a college coach: he's the founder of @StackhouseElite, a top AAU program, so he clearly knows the recruiting game.— Cutler Klein (@CutlerKlein) April 5, 2019
More on @vuhustlersports: https://t.co/KF4M9dCdwI pic.twitter.com/CsR9Y0b7gG
Jeff Borzello, ESPN
Listed Jerry Stackhouse as a wild card when the Vanderbilt job opened last month. Didn’t think it would actually happen, but the connections were there. I also think he would make a good hire.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 2, 2019
Here’s the latest:https://t.co/DG2dOSzkiC
Dan Wolken, USA Today (Vanderbilt grad)
I cannot make sense of firing Bryce Drew for Jerry Stackhouse. It seems really dumb and a bad fit. I will root to be wrong.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 1, 2019
Blake Lovell, Southeast Hoops
Quick thoughts on Jerry Stackhouse likely heading to Vanderbilt: While he lacks college coaching experience, he’s widely regarded as excellent at player development and will undoubtedly be able to attract a variety of recruits due to his NBA background. Very fascinating hire.— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) April 1, 2019
Chad Withrow, 104.5
If #Vandy is hiring Jerry Stackhouse, he better be promising the great coaching staff in the history of college basketball as part of the deal.— Chad Withrow (@withrowzone) April 2, 2019