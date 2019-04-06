Ticker
Reactions to the Stackhouse hire

Jerry Stackhouse is Vanderbilt's new basketball coach.
Tom Szczerbowski, USA Today
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's how current Commodores and media personalties reacted to Vanderbilt's hire of Jerry Stackhouse.

Max Evans, VU basketball player

Matthew Moyer, VU basketball player

David Price, Boston Red Sox (and former VU) pitcher

Skip Bayless, 

James Siakam, former VU player

Willie Geist, NBC (Vanderbilt grad)

Steven Godfrey, SB Nation

David Sisk, VandySports

Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt Hustler sports editor

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Dan Wolken, USA Today (Vanderbilt grad)

Blake Lovell, Southeast Hoops

Chad Withrow, 104.5

