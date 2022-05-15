Recruiting Notebook - May 16th
Another busy week on the Vanderbilt football recruiting front as the Commodores dished out some new offers and more targets and commitments continue to schedule official visits to West End in June.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news