Vanderbilt got stellar relief from Patrick Reilly and two big RBI hits from Davis Diaz, knocking off Auburn in the Southeastern Conference tournament in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., by a 6-4 score on Wednesday night.

Vandy (38-17) didn't square much up--just six hits, all singles--compared to Auburn's three home runs.

But the Commodores were opportunistic, taking eight walks and working two wild pitches to its advantage. Shortstop Jonathan Vastine added two hits and an RBI.

It snapped Auburn's nine-game winning streak.

Vanderbilt awaits Florida--which knocked off Alabama on Wednesday night--in the winner's bracket at a time to be determined on Thursday evening. Commodore coach Tim Corbin hasn't named a starting pitcher for that one, but clarified it won't be Devin Futrell.

The spacious Hoover Met proved to be just what Reilly needed. The junior had allowed 18 runs (13 earned) over his last three appearances, which spanned 11 innings.

But Reilly's worked better out of the bullpen. That, combined with some room in the outfield with which to work, seemed to put him at ease. .

Reilly challenged hitters with a fastball that sat in the high-90s and off-set that with an outstanding cutter also. And it worked to the tune of just three base runners and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Reilly walked a man and allowed a two-run homer to Bryson Ware in the ninth, but recovered to get a ground-ball and fly-ball out before getting Brody Wortham looking on a questionable 2-2 pitch near the low, outer corner of the plate.

Auburn's Cole Foster belted Commodore starter Sam Hliboki's sixth pitch of the game way out to right, giving the Tigers the lead in the top of the first. Hliboki retired the next seven in order until Chris Stanfield homered to center with two out in the third.

Those were two of the three hits the right-hander allowed; the other came in the fourth, along with his only two walks. Vanderbilt lifted him for Reilly to start the fifth after he'd thrown 56 pitches.

Vandy answered when Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked to lead off the bottom of the inning, stole second and third in a flash and came home on Diaz's infield single. Diaz later came home on Jack Bulger's sacrifice fly to right.

Reilly's first inning was electric. Auburn got Caeden Green on to start the fifth on Vastine's fielding error. But with a cutter and a fastball that was hitting 97-8, he struck out the side from there, using just 14 pitches that inning.

Reilly then struck out the first two in the sixth before a hard-hit grounder to Parker Noland at first ended a perfect inning.

The Commodore offense went stagnant until the sixth. Diaz walked to start the inning and Schreck hit a weak grounder to short off the end of the bat that went for an infield single.

The Tigers then removed starter Chase Allsup after 81 pitches for right-handed side-armer John Armstrong, who walked Bulger and then allowed a one-out ground-out to Troy LaNeve that scored the go-ahead run.

Vandy left the bases loaded in that inning but caught a break in the seventh, when Bradfield reached on a two-base throwing error, got third on a wild pitch and then came home when Diaz singled through short for a two-run lead.

The game started at 9:40 Central after the Alabama-Florida game went into extra innings and lasted 2:37.