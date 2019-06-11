"I've got a good relationship with Coach (Cameron) Norcross," Brooks said of his decision. "They are in a real good city in Nashville and they have great education at Vanderbilt, it's the Ivy League in the SEC, and it's a great place to play football too. It just kind of all clicked in place."

Dobie (Tex.) offensive lineman Jason Brooks hasn't been to Vanderbilt yet, but that didn't stop him from making his commitment to the Commodores on Tuesday.

It wasn't just Norcross' relationship with the three-star prospect that helped land Vanderbilt a key piece to their offensive line, it was also his relationship with Brooks' parents.

"It feels great (being committed), I was talking to my parents and we were ready to do it. Everybody was excited when it happened. My Dad and Coach Norcross talked on a daily basis and my Mom talked to him a couple of times and they just got a good relationship between them."

It was excitement all around when the 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect decided to let the coaching staff know of his decision.

"I called Coach Norcross and let him know I was ready to commit and he was ready for me too and he told me to call Coach Mason. So, I got on the phone with him and he was all excited when I told him I was ready."

Brooks will wait and take a visit to Vanderbilt during the upcoming season. He also said he has no other visits planned now that he's committed to the Commodores.

The Commodores are recruiting the Houston product as an offensive guard in their 2020 recruiting class. He is the second offensive line commitment for Vanderbilt, joining Fletcher (Fla.) offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore.

The Commodores are now up to eight overall commitments.