Vanderbilt senior guard DJ Harvey won't be returning to play for coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores next season as he's entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of Alabama Media Group.

Harvey, who transferred to Vanderbilt from Notre Dame, averaged 6.3 points on 38.9% shooting while playing 19.6 minutes per game for the 'Dores this past season. His best outing of the year came in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M when he scored 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.

Harvey played in 23 of VU's 25 games in 2020-21 and made 10 starts. He showed positive glimpses at times throughout the season, but struggled to find consistency. There was a stretch from January 27 to February 24 when Harvey scored just 18 total points over eight games.

Prior to coming to West End, Harvey averaged 10.8 points per game as a sophomore at Notre Dame.

