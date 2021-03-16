Report: Vanderbilt's DJ Harvey enters transfer portal
Vanderbilt senior guard DJ Harvey won't be returning to play for coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores next season as he's entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of Alabama Media Group.
Harvey, who transferred to Vanderbilt from Notre Dame, averaged 6.3 points on 38.9% shooting while playing 19.6 minutes per game for the 'Dores this past season. His best outing of the year came in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M when he scored 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.
Harvey played in 23 of VU's 25 games in 2020-21 and made 10 starts. He showed positive glimpses at times throughout the season, but struggled to find consistency. There was a stretch from January 27 to February 24 when Harvey scored just 18 total points over eight games.
Prior to coming to West End, Harvey averaged 10.8 points per game as a sophomore at Notre Dame.
