The Vanderbilt men's basketball program has lost yet another player to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After senior forward Ejike Obinna entered his name into the portal Monday and senior guard DJ Harvey put his name in Tuesday morning, fellow senior guard Max Evans followed right behind Harvey and became the third VU player to enter the portal, according to a report from VerbalCommits.com.

Evans, who played four seasons for Vanderbilt, averaged 8.5 points on 45% shooting while playing 25.8 minutes per game for the Commodores this past season. His best outing of the year came on January 30 when he scored 29 points against South Carolina. Evans shot 9-for-15 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range in that outing.

Alongside the performance vs. South Carolina, Evans scored in double figures in nine other games during the 2020-21 season. He played in all 25 of VU's games on the campaign and made 20 starts.

– Tyler Mansfield is the Vanderbilt basketball reporter for VandySports.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @RivalsMansfield. –