The Vanderbilt Commodores added more depth to their roster on Saturday with the commitment of Rice transfer Quentin Millora-Brown .

The 6-foot-9 center chose to transfer from Rice back in April. As a freshman at Rice, Millora-Brown played in 32 games for the Owls where he averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Virginia native starred at South County (Va.) high school, where he averaged 6.1 points and 12.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks, and 4 assists during his senior season.