Rising CB prospect Jocelyn Malaska hearing from Vandy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Among the athletes competing at Sunday's Rivals Camp in Dallas was Bethany (Okla.) cornerback Jocelyn Malaska.The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect showed off his lengthy frame and press coverage abilit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news