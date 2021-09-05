Rising DB Quantaves Gaskins commits to Vanderbilt

"It was a great experience," Gaskins said of his camp performance. "Some of the best competition I’ve faced on the camp tour. And I really took to the staff. Very good energy there."

Known as "Gumbo," Gaskins' journey with Vanderbilt began during the summer when he impressed the coaching staff at their Elite Camp on June 20th, picking up an offer from head coach Clark Lea .

Hapeville Charter (Ga.) cornerback Quantaves Gaskins became the Commodores' 19th verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound prospect also impressed other programs throughout the month of June, picking up additional offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Kansas State, East Carolina, and Missouri.

However, Gaskins wanted to get a closer look at Vanderbilt and returned to West End in July was a difference maker in his decision.

"It went well," Gaskins told VandySports.com after his most recent visit. "My family and I came up to see how things connect. The city, the people, the school. It was encouraging. A lot to gain and be encouraged about."

"A new and experienced staff. Coaches that have earned it every step of the way. I like the transparency and vision for the program and our success. I also believe I can be successful with there guidance."

The coaching staff see a lot of versatility and upside in Gaskins' game.

"From what I heard they like my upsize to develop in their system. And my measurements at the position. Every player as a different genetic makeup. I’m fortunate to have size, skill, and ability to be a corner in the SEC. I’ve played multiple positions in high school so I can adjust to coaching."

Gaskins becomes the fifth defensive back commitment for the Commodores in the 2022 class - joining Miguel Mitchell, Kenzy Paul, Caleb Coley, and Steven Sannieniola.