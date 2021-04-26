Rivals Camp Atlanta Notebook
VandySports.com was in Atlanta on Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series stop where a lot of Vanderbilt targets were in action and are planning summer visits to West End.
Updates on CJ Stokes, Dakari Alston, Justin Williams, Daniel Martin, and tight end commit Cole Spence.
CLICK HERE to read the update
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com