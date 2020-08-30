Last week, Rivals.com released their updated 2021 rankings. VandySports.com takes a closer look at the significant storylines involving Commodores' commitments and targets.

JACK BECH ENTERS 4-STAR TERRITORY:

- It wasn't a surprise to see Bech enter the realm of four-star status in the latest rankings release. Rivals.com southwest analyst Sam Spiegelman has seen the Louisiana product workout on a couple of occasions throughout the spring and summer and has raved about his route-running ability, hands, and overall ball skills.

MOVING UP IN THE STATE RANKINGS:

- The Hoover running back is now the No. 50 player in the state of Alabama. The three-star prospect is off to a hot start in the Bucs' first two games of the 2020 season, he's rushed for three touchdowns and has a receiving touchdown as well.

- The longtime offensive line commitment moved up to the No. 24 in the Garden State. Ketschek and his St. Augustine team are set to kick off their season this upcoming weekend.