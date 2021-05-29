Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on updated rankings

Rivals Rankings Week is in the books, and the new Rivals150 for 2022 is out in the world. Today, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Jamie Shaw put a bow on things by answering a trio of questions concerning the release.



1. Which player that you pushed for do you think will make you look smart down the road?

Dillon Mitchell (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I was a big proponent of moving Dillon Mitchell up based on his ceiling and development. The knock on Mitchell remains his jumper from distance, but even that seems to be coming along. The Florida-based forward has always been known as a long, athletic slasher but he used this spring to add “elite defender” to his resume, as he’s frustrated multiple five-stars, including the hyper-talented Emoni Bates. As Mitchell starts becoming more confident in his jumper, the sky will become the limit. Shaw: Rodney Rice. Maybe it is the demeanor, stone cold. Maybe it is the jump shot, balanced and pure. Maybe it is his court vision, in the half court or the full court. Whatever it is, whichever trait you are noticing at the time, the Hyattesville (Md.) Dematha Catholic guard jumped 20 spots to No. 57 in the 2022 Rivals150. He is not your traditional point guard, not your traditional shooting guard, but the team clicks when he is on the floor. At the end of the day, look for the 6-foot-4 Team Durant (Md.) EYBL guard to continue to win and continue to rise. McDonald: I was really impressed with what I saw out of Jayden Epps back in April at the Exposure breakout against many of the top Adidas 3SSB teams. He’s a really talented scorer for a point guard and makes really good decisions with the ball. Now that he’s out of his commitment to Providence, I expect he’ll be one of the most highly recruited point guards in the 2022 class.

*****

2. Which player do you think we might have a little under-ranked as things stand?

Sage Tolentino

Cassidy: Anthony Black certainly has upside above No. 80 nationally, but our live viewings of him have come on quiet days. NBA scouts think the Texas-based guard might have pro potential and reviews of his play are often extremely positive. I could see him sliding up significantly as he becomes more consistent. Center Ernest Udeh is another name to watch, as he seems to be rounding into a guy that could be in for a huge summer and find himself sliding up from No. 115. Shaw: Chandler Jackson. The Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers High point guard does not get rattled by the name across from him, in any setting. This summer he has faced everyone and more times than not Jackson has come out on top. He has led his Team Thad (Tenn.) EYBL team to wins this summer over Dior Johnson and Vegas Elite, Jazian Gortman and Nightrydas, and B.J. Edwards and BMaze. At 6-foot-4, Jackson is a big bodied guard, he gets to his spots with precision. He has great footwork and balance in the paint, do not let him get you on his hip. He has an array of shots from the floater to the jumper. He is a good rebounder and he has excellent control of the game. New to the rankings, the No. 110 player in the 2022 class may still be on the upward trend. McDonald: I’ve talked a lot about Sage Tolentino so far this travel season. I love the upside of the 7-footer from Hawaii. He has great mobility, skill, and he has some toughness to him despite lacking in strength right now. Once he gets to Auburn and has a chance to get in a college weight program, his ceiling is really high.

*****

3. Which player just missed the 150 that you think will make a serious play to make the cut next time?

AJ Storr (Krysten Peek)