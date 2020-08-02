VandySports - Rivals150 forward Gabe Dorsey picks Vanderbilt

“I feel like it is a great opportunity for me to flourish as a basketball player and a young man,” Dorsey said. “It honestly would have been foolish for me to pass on.”

One of the better shot makers in the 2021 class, Gabe Dorsey has picked his college home for next fall. The Rivals150 prospect committed to Vanderbilt on Sunday, giving Jerry Stackhouse a valuable and versatile prospect along the perimeter.

Dorsey chose the Commodores over Harvard, Miami, Penn State, Providence, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier. A 6-foot-6 small forward prospect, Dorsey is rated as the 148th best prospect in America, and as the 36th ranked small forward in his class.

The younger brother of Penn State freshman Caleb Dorsey, the rising senior is a versatile prospect that can slide up or down a position in the half-court. He is most relied upon for his shooting skills to the perimeter and is one of the more gifted wing scorers found on the east coast. He should also give the SEC bunch a capable defender that can defend different spots thanks to his size and lateral abilities.

Vanderbilt now sits with two commitments in the 2021 class. Last month, fellow Rivals150 guard Peyton Daniels picked the Commodores over a handful of regional power programs. Vandy will lose just Maxwell Evans to graduation after the season and will enroll a four-man recruiting class in the fall.