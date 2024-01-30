The 22nd-year coach knows enough about his sophomore to compare him to one of the great players to come through his program, though.

"There's some Austin Martin in him in terms of the player," Corbin said. "I love his potential in the infield and I love what he can do in the outfield, too."

Corbin's statements from Tuesday morning doubled down on the comparisions he made between the pair in the fall, as well. The comparison means something to the current Vanderbilt underclassman, too.

"That's a great complement," Austin said of the comparison to Martin. "Austin Martin's obviously a Vanderbilt great so that's a great complement coming from Corbs (Corbin)."

Corbin seems to view where Austin's plays in the lens of what it can do for Vanderbilt's lineup.



"It'll probably lean towards where he can play that will help better our lineup and get someone else in the lineup," the Vanderbilt coach said when asked of Austin's position. "Last year, in his defense; we didn't really know where he was going to play. We had him everywhere and we kind of do right now."

For Austin, that's ok.

"I kinda like the element of surprise."

The sophomore swingman is ready for whatever comes.

"When I went home I just had a conversation with Corbs (Corbin) before I left and he was like 'just be ready to play everywhere," Austin said. "When I was home I was taking fly balls, ground balls at every position. I was out there just trying to get better at every position. I was out there just trying to get better at every position."

No matter the position, Austin's mentality will stay the same.

"Wherever the team needs me, honestly," Austin said. "I just love being on the field helping the team win. Whether that's center field, second base, third base, first base it doesn't matter to me. Imma go out there and compete and go out and have fun."

Austin showed flashes of being a tremendous player as a freshman while slashing .257/.351/.390 and hitting seven homers, Corbin feels as if there's another leap in there, as well.

"I think that'll happen naturally for him," Corbin said of Austin taking a step forward. "He started to do that in the Cape this summer but you can even see the difference in 12 months with him last year vs right now."

As Vanderbilt looks to go to a place that it's become familiar with it will have to do so with Austin, who feels like a foundational piece, leading the way. The sophomore seems to have grown quickly as he looks to be a weapon for Vanderbilt all over the field.