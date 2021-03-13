Rocker, Commodores blank Oklahoma State in opener
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker struck out nine over eight innings, as Vanderbilt blanked Oklahoma State, 5-0, in the series opener at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news