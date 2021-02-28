Rocker helps Vanderbilt take series lead over Georgia State
Kumar Rocker threw five shutout innings and Vanderbilt hitters scored in four of the first five innings, as the Commodores beat Georgia State, 12-2, in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news