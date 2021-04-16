Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker threw seven shutout innings as Vanderbilt downed Tennessee, 5-0 on Friday night in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Rocker allowed just two hits, waling one and hitting one while running his record to 8-1.

Third baseman Jayson Gonzalez and shortstop Carter Young hit solo home runs for Vanderbilt (27-5, 10-3 Southeastern Conference), which grabbed a second-inning lead and never let it go.

Nick Maldonado pitched the final two innings without allowing a runner.

The Commodores, who entered the evening tied with Tennessee and Arkansas at the top of the league standings, moved a game ahead of the Vols. The Razorbacks play Texas A&M later on Friday evening.

Tennessee right-hander Chad Dallas was sharp most of the night, firing 66 of his 98 pitches for strikes. Dallas struck out seven and walked no one, but gave up those costly home runs to Gonzalez and Young.

Vanderbilt struck in the top of the second when Knoxville native Parker Noland doubled to deep left with two outs, then, Isaiah Thomas hit a rocket off the shin of Logan Steenstra before he had time to get his glove down. The ball ricocheted into right field as Noland scored the game’s first run.

Gonzalez took a Dallas fastball out the opposite way to right to start the third, extending the lead to two.

In the sixth, Young lifted one out to right for a 3-0 lead.

Vandy got two in the eighth. Enrique Bradfield Jr. beat out a grounder in front of second to start the inning took second on an errant pickoff throw from Will Mabrey, stole third and then came home on the same play when catcher Connor Pavolony's throw went into left field.

Dominic Keegan added an infield single off Connor Housley and came around to score on C.J. Rodriguez's single.

The teams play again at 3 Central on Saturday, with Jack Leiter pitching for Vanderbilt. The game will be shown on the SEC Network.

Vandy has won its last 16 SEC road games, and its last 21 games away from home vs. SEC teams.