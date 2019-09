BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Just over three months ago, Rocko Griffin committed to Vanderbilt. The talented running back out of South Effingham was back in Nashville for the season opener against Georgia, and despite the loss, he liked what he saw.

Griffin has shut his recruitment down and he talks about that, why he is solid to Vanderbilt, what the Commodores are getting in him and more in this interview with Rivals.com.