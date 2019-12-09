News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 12:24:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Saben Lee named SEC Player of the Week

Media relations
Vanderbilt athletics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Junior Saben Lee was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 25 points, and notching four rebounds, four assists and two steals in leading the Commodores to a 90-76 win over Buffalo on Dec. 3.


Saben Lee was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performance against Buffalo.
Saben Lee was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performance against Buffalo. (Jim Brown USA Today)

Lee was 8-of-15 from the floor and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the win over the Bulls.

The junior from Phoenix, Arizona, becomes the first Commodore since Jeff Roberson to be honored for the award. Roberson claimed the award on Feb. 19, 2018.

The Commodores return to the floor Dec. 14 when they take on Liberty at Memorial Gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}