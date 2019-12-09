NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Junior Saben Lee was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 25 points, and notching four rebounds, four assists and two steals in leading the Commodores to a 90-76 win over Buffalo on Dec. 3.

Lee was 8-of-15 from the floor and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the win over the Bulls.

The junior from Phoenix, Arizona, becomes the first Commodore since Jeff Roberson to be honored for the award. Roberson claimed the award on Feb. 19, 2018.

The Commodores return to the floor Dec. 14 when they take on Liberty at Memorial Gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.