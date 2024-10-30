Sacha Washington recognized on Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

Washington is one of 20 players chosen for this list. She is the first Vanderbilt player to receive this nomination.

Sacha Washington has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, recognizing the nation’s top small forwards.

Last season, Washington started in all 33 games for the Commodores, leading the team in rebounds with an average of 7.9 per game. She also led Vanderbilt in blocks, recording 44 on the year.

Washington also recorded eight double-doubles, the second most on the team.

The forward set career highs in both points and rebounds last season, scoring 33 points against Louisiana Tech and grabbing 17 rebounds against Fairfield.

She also surpassed 1,000 career points in Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament win over Columbia.

Following a standout junior season, Washington is now in contention for one of college basketball's most prestigious awards.