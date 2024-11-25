Sacha Washington to miss the 2024-25 season

The senior will be sidelined due to a blood clot in her right leg.

Roughly a month before the season started, Washington was sidelined due to this non-basketball health related issue.

Prior to the opening game versus Lipscomb, head coach Shea Ralph noted they hoped to see the forward after more evaluations and appointments.

Washington was hopeful to make her return, but after having her timeline continuously pushed back, she was forced into taking a redshirt.

“This is not the end, just a delay, and I will certainly be back soon,” Washington stated.

Last season, Washington averaged 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She also hit 1,000 career points in the NCAA Tournament versus Columbia.

Before this season, the senior was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top small forward.