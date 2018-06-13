Ticker
Safety target Justin Harris talks recent offer from Vandy

Justin Harris
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
The last time we caught up with Etowah (Ala.) defensive back Justin Harris, he was still awaiting an offer from the Commodores. On May 24th, he got the news he'd been hoping for."It was amazing bec...

