Safety target Steven Sannieniola has committed to Vandy

He chose Vanderbilt over a final three that also included West Virginia and Purdue, programs he had also taken June officials with.

The three-star prospect received an offer from the Commodores back on February 18th and took an official to West End the weekend of June 2nd.

Vanderbilt has landed another primary secondary target in their 2022 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of Quince Orchard (Md.) safety Steven Sannieniola .

The Commodores set the bar high for Sannieniola to begin his month of June and no other schools could match what Vanderbilt had to offer.

"It was amazing, it was really breathtaking," Sannieniola said of his official visit last month. "For a while I couldn't even speak when they were talking to me because I was speechless just seeing the whole campus, meeting all the guys, seeing the facilities, locker room, and doing the photo shoot."

"Everything was really breathtaking to me to be honest."

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jesse Minter has been the main contact for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect throughout the recruiting process and sees him as a big-time playmaker in the middle of the secondary.

"He's always talked since day one about me being the free safety," Sannieniola said of Minter. "Being that Earl Thomas or Minkah Fitzpatrick type of guy, just lurking in the middle of the field. That's a majority of what we were watching when he was breaking down film of me. He took my plays that I've made and put them side-by-side with NFL guys and said 'look, you already do it in high school just come do it in college.'"

"It was great seeing that and to see that I'm already making the same plays NFL players are making, that really sold me on being able to do it in a college environment."

Defensive tackles Marcus Bradley and Terion Sugick are two Vanderbilt freshman that Sannieniola is very close with as well. All are from the DMV area and Bradley is a Quince Orchard alum.

Sannieniola becomes the 16th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class and fourth defensive back - joining Miguel Mitchell of Oxford (Ala.), Kenzy Paul of McCallie (Tenn.), and Caleb Coley of Houston Co. (Ga.).